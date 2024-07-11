New Wayanad District Collector assumes charge

D.R. Meghasree assumed charge as the new Wayanad District Collector on (July 10) Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Meghasree, formerly Director of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Development department, succeeds Renu Raj, who has been posted as the Director of the department.

Additional District Magistrate K. Devaki welcomed Ms. Meghasree at the collectorate.

Addressing the media after assuming office, Ms. Meghasree said she would make the district administration more people-friendly.

Ms. Meghasree, a native of Chitradurga in Karnataka and a 2017 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, had held key positions earlier such as Sub Collector, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, and District Development Commissioner of Kannur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.