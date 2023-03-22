 New water management project at airport  soon

March 22, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport is all set to implement an Internet of Things-based water management project to ensure conservation of water in the airport. Water management involves supplying water according to the current requirements and without wasting water, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

IoT is used to monitor the water volume and flow rate. By using the technology, reduction in water usage and costs can be achieved.

Statistical data will improve the decision-making process. It will also help in accurate, fair, transparent, and timely billing, tackling crisis situations and for future strategic planning and real-time data management. By introducing IoT, it is easy to analyse and compare water consumption, water level trends and generate alert levels if water consumption or level trends exceed the permissible limits, said the release.

The airport is recycling almost 40% of the total water used and reusing it for horticulture etc. With the use of IoT, water consumption can easily be monitored with the help of visual analytics wherein reports are generated in graphical form, said the release.