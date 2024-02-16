GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New waste-to-manure treatment plant opened in Kochi

February 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The organic waste composter plant set up by the Kochi Corporation with the support of ICLEI South Asia, a global network of more than 2500 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development, at Manapattyparambu was inaugurated on Friday.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh inaugurated the plant at a function chaired by mayor M. Anilkumar. ICLEI South Asia deputy secretary general Emani Kumar was the chief guest.

Mr. Anilkumar said that the Council was committed to reduce volume of waste being taken to Brahmapuram through extensive network of decentralised waste treatment plants. Mr. Umesh appreciated the Corporation for its numerous achievements in the field of decentralised waste treatment in the face of many challenges.

The plant was set up as part of a project being implemented jointly by ICLEI South Asia and the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development. The plant has the capacity to treat one ton of biodegradable waste from about 1,000 households. The major highlights of the plant would be its ability to convert waste into high quality manure without generating bad odour or waste water.

In the trial run of the plant that started on December 1, 2023, waste up to 10 tons were successfully treated and converted into manure. The distribution of the manure produced during the trial run was also held alongside.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.