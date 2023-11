November 08, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh told a meeting of political party representatives that new voters could be enrolled in the voters’ list till December 9. He urged the parties to appoint booth-level agents and add all youths in the voters’ list. A special campaign for this would be carried out at all taluk and village offices on November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3.