New vessel joins Coast Guard in Kochi

Auxiliary barge will provide logistics support for ships

KOCHI

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (Auxiliary Barge) named Urja Pravaha was inducted into Indian Coast Guard recently at Bharuch, Gujarat.

The ship that arrived in Kochi Friday will be under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4 (Kerala & Mahe), in addition to auxiliary barge Urja Shrota, which was based here since 2017.

This will enhance the desired logistics support for Indian Coast Guard ships deployed at far flung areas in the maritime operational area, including the EEZ and Lakshadweep/Minicoy islands. Urja Pravaha is 36 metres long and is designed to carry cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water. The induction of the new vessel would further optimise the Coast Guard operational capability.

Earth Day observance

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi planted saplings at the headquarters’ lawn here to mark World Earth Day.

The distribution of plant saplings to all residential areas was also carried out on the occasion. The Vice Admiral was accompanied by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff and other senior officers of the SNC.

During the event, the Commander-in-Chief handed over an e-buggy to the ECHS Polyclinic, Kochi. The e-buggy named ‘Saarthi’ is a battery-operated vehicle procured by INS Venduruthy for transport of ex-servicemen and dependants who have difficulty in walking from the main gate to the polyclinic inside the Naval Base.