New variant of SARS-CoV-2: State on high alert

A high-level meeting convened by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here late Tuesday evening against the background of the emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 decided to open more testing kiosks in all four international airports and intensify surveillance and testing for all international passengers from Europe and the U.K. and those coming through other countries into the State.

The State decided to trace international passengers who arrived in the State in the last 14 days and put them on surveillance and in quarantine. Medical officers in all districts have been put on alert and all Health Department employees have been asked to strictly follow all safety protocols.

The Health Secretary and senior officials of the Health Department and surveillance medical officers participated in the meeting.