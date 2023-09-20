New Vande Bharat service in Kerala likely from Sunday

September 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second Vande Bharat allotted for Kerala is likely to begin service on Sunday.

According to sources, the opening service will start from Kasaragod at 11 a.m.

The train service via Alappuzha will begin its normal operations on Monday with the train departing Kasaragod at 7 a.m. and reaching Thiruvananthapuram by 3.05 p.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 p.m. and reach Kasaragod by 11.55 p.m. The train will have stops in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The train will take eight hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram and 7 hours 55 minutes to reach Kasaragod in the return direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the opening service along with nine other Vande Bharat services in various parts of the country on Sunday.

In the first phase, the train is likely to begin its operation from Kochuveli due to the unavailability of platforms at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

The first Vande Bharat allotted for the State runs on Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route via Kottayam, which is one of the best performing services in the country in terms of occupancy.

