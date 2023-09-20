HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

New Vande Bharat service in Kerala likely from Sunday

September 20, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The second Vande Bharat allotted for Kerala is likely to begin service on Sunday.

According to sources, the opening service will start from Kasaragod at 11 a.m.

The train service via Alappuzha will begin its normal operations on Monday with the train departing Kasaragod at 7 a.m. and reaching Thiruvananthapuram by 3.05 p.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 p.m. and reach Kasaragod by 11.55 p.m. The train will have stops in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The train will take eight hours to reach Thiruvananthapuram and 7 hours 55 minutes to reach Kasaragod in the return direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the opening service along with nine other Vande Bharat services in various parts of the country on Sunday.

In the first phase, the train is likely to begin its operation from Kochuveli due to the unavailability of platforms at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station.

The first Vande Bharat allotted for the State runs on Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route via Kottayam, which is one of the best performing services in the country in terms of occupancy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.