New vaccine certificate for those going abroad

Thiruvananthapuram

19 June 2021 19:27 IST

It will include batch number, date of vaccination

People who are going abroad after having taken COVID-19 vaccination in the State will be issued a new vaccination certificate now, which includes the batch number of the vaccine administered as well as the date of vaccination.

The government decided to issue new vaccination certificates to those going abroad, after it was pointed out that some countries were insisting on the inclusion of the vaccine’s batch number and date of vaccination in the certificate, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The necessary update for enabling the same is being done in the eHealth portal. New certificates will be issued to those who have already received their vaccination certificates also, if they require it.

Those who require certificates with the vaccine number and date of vaccination included should log in to https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/ portal and cancel the old certificate first, before applying for a new one.

Those who have received vaccination certificates from CoWin earlier, with the batch number and date of vaccination, should upload it in the portal. Those who have not received the vaccination certificate from CoWin should upload the certificate received from the vaccination site.

Applications will be examined and new ones issued. Applicants can download the certificate later from the State government's portal. Those who are planning to take the vaccination for going abroad will get new vaccination certificates immediately.

After receiving the vaccine, the beneficiary will receive an SMS with the certificate number on the registered mobile number. They can then download the certificate from the portal.

For further clarifications, contact DISHA helpline, 1056, 104.