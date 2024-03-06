GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Urban policy to take needs of youth into consideration: CM

March 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s new urban policy should take into consideration the needs of the youth as well as the elderly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He made the comment during a discussion on Wednesday with the members of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, constituted by the State government as part of the formation of the New Kerala Urban Policy.

Mr.Vijayan said that the elderly-friendly projects should be formulated in various sectors, and the participation of youth should be ensured in all sectors. The policy should have recommendations to improve the quality of life of Kerala’s people to match the standards of the developed countries. The Commission should also foresee the future patterns of urbanisation. In the near future, it would be hard to differentiate between rural and urban areas in the State, going by current developmental trajectories, he said.

Minister for Local Self governments M.B. Rajesh, Urban Commission Chairperson M. Satish Kumar, co-chairpersons M. Anil Kumar, E. Narayanan and members were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.