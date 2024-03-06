New Urban policy to take needs of youth into consideration: CM

March 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s new urban policy should take into consideration the needs of the youth as well as the elderly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He made the comment during a discussion on Wednesday with the members of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, constituted by the State government as part of the formation of the New Kerala Urban Policy.

Mr.Vijayan said that the elderly-friendly projects should be formulated in various sectors, and the participation of youth should be ensured in all sectors. The policy should have recommendations to improve the quality of life of Kerala’s people to match the standards of the developed countries. The Commission should also foresee the future patterns of urbanisation. In the near future, it would be hard to differentiate between rural and urban areas in the State, going by current developmental trajectories, he said.

Minister for Local Self governments M.B. Rajesh, Urban Commission Chairperson M. Satish Kumar, co-chairpersons M. Anil Kumar, E. Narayanan and members were present in the meeting.