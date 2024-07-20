GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New units of Sahya brand opened at Thankamani in Kerala’s Idukki

The initiative of Thankamani Service Cooperative Bank establishes dried fruit, coffee powder production, food marketing, and tea blending units

Published - July 20, 2024 01:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustine at the inauguration of the new units of Thankamani Service Cooperative Bank’s Sahya brand in Idukki on Friday.

The Sahya brand of Thankamani Service Cooperative Bank in Idukki is an example of how an organisation can thrive in the cooperative sector, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said. He was inaugurating the second phase of expansion of the Sahya brand at Thankamani on Friday.

Mr. Augustine inaugurated the Sahya dried fruit, coffee powder production, food marketing, and tea blending units established at a cost of ₹5.61 crore. Playback singer K.S. Chithra is the brand ambassador of Sahya. District Collector Sheeba George inaugurated the first sale of Sahya cardamom tea and Palada mix at the event. CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese inaugurated the first sale of dry fruits at the event.

Thankamani Cooperative Bank president Romeo Sebastian presided. Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Kamakshi panchayat president Anumol Jose, and Idukki block panchayat member Jessy Thomas, among others, attended the meeting.

