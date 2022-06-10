New units at United Electrical Industries Limited
KOLLAM Industries Minister P. Rajeev has said that the functioning of public sector undertakings in the State is a model for the country. He was inaugurating the Polymer Insulator Manufacturing Unit and renovated Starter Unit at the United Electrical Industries Limited here on Friday. M. Noushad, MLA, presided over the function. N. K Premachandran, MP, and Mayor Prasanna Ernest spoke on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.