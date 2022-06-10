New units at United Electrical Industries Limited

Minister for Industries P. Rajeev looks at the insulator after inaugurating the Polymer Insulator Manufacturing Unit at the United Electrical Industries Ltd. in Kollam on Friday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

KOLLAM Industries Minister P. Rajeev has said that the functioning of public sector undertakings in the State is a model for the country. He was inaugurating the Polymer Insulator Manufacturing Unit and renovated Starter Unit at the United Electrical Industries Limited here on Friday. M. Noushad, MLA, presided over the function. N. K Premachandran, MP, and Mayor Prasanna Ernest spoke on the occasion.