Dr. P. Ramkumar

MALAPPURAM

24 September 2021 22:42 IST

New trust board member for Arya Vaidya Sala

P. Ramkumar, a member of Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier’s Panniyampalli family, was chosen a trust board member of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. He fills the membership left vacant by the death of Dr. Warrier. Dr. Ramkumar has been working at Arya Vaidya Sala as a physician since 1999. Currently, manager of Arya Vaidya Sala factory, he is State president of Ayurveda Medicine Manufacturers Association. His wife, Deepa R. Varier, is an assistant manager at Arya Vaidya Sala.

