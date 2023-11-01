New traffic arrangements in place for Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway work

November 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

All heavy goods carriers will be diverted between Thuravoor and Kundannoor from Thursday as part of the work on the elevated highway between Aroor and Thuravoor in Alappuzha district.

Vehicles with containerised bodies with a height of above 4.5 metres and coming from Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur and going to destinations like Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram will be diverted via the MC Road from Angamaly.

Bigger vehicles with containerised bodies must also use the same route to travel between northern and southern districts of the State via Angamaly. The movement of these types of vehicles via Aroor has been banned until further orders.

Vehicles of the above sizes moving from Ernakulam to Alappuzha will have to turn left from Aroor Temple Junction and use the road via Poochakkal, Thaikkattussery to reach Thuravoor from where the national highway can be used for further movement.

Vehicles which are less than 4.5 metres in height and below 5.5 metres in breadth can use the Aroor-Thuravoor segment of the national highway without disrupting the flow of construction work and the movement of traffic.

Vehicles with more than 4.5-metre height (including container lorries) coming from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha district must turn left from Thuravoor and go via Ezhupunna, Kumbalanghi, Perumpadappu, Palluruthy, Thoppumpady, BOT bridge, Willingdon Island, Alexander Parambithara Road and UP bridge to reach Kundannoor Junction.

Motor vehicles department will check vehicles to ensure that they do not overload. The National Highways Authority of India and the company that has taken the contract for the flyover segment will clear the encroachments and tar the roads concerned for smooth flow of vehicles.