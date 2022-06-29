New Tourism Director
P.B. Nooh is new Tourism Director
P.B. Nooh, Chief Executive Officer, LIFE Mission, has been transferred and posted as Director of Tourism. The officer will hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, LIFE Mission. V.R.K. Teja Mylavarapu, Director of Tourism, has been transferred and posted as Director, Scheduled Castes Development Department. He will hold the existing additional charges.
