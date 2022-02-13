New timetable for First Bell classes on Victers

The timings for the First Bell 2.0 digital classes on KITE Victers channel have been reworked since schools will resume for Classes 1 to 9 on Monday.

From Monday, revision classes for SSLC students will be telecast from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be three classes on three subjects. These will be retelecast the next day from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. on Victers and from 8 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

The revision classes will be completed in two weeks, to be followed by live phone-in programmes for clearing doubts from the first week of March.

Audio books for Class 10 students are also available on First Bell portal.

Higher secondary

There will be three classes on KITE Victers for Plus One students from 7.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. These will be retelecast the next day on KITE Victers Plus from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes for Plus Two students who will appear for public examinations will be completed next week. Revision classes and audio books will be ready for them on February 21.

From Monday, there will be six classes a day for Plus Two students—from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. These will be retelecast from 8.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m., and the next day on KITE Victers Plus from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live phone-in programmes for these students will be telecast in the second week on March.

Classes for preprimary students will be aired at 11 a.m.

Classes 1 to 9

There will be sessions for Class 9 students from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. These will be broadcast on Victers Plus the next day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The slot for Class 8 students is 1.30 p.m. on Victers. It will be followed by half-an-hour sessions for Classes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 beginning 2 p.m. in that order. The retelecast on Victers Plus will be the next day, beginning 9.30 a.m. in the class order.

All classes would be available on firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in portal, a statement from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said on Sunday.