New Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat service from October 1

September 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Oman Air will start a direct service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Muscat on October 1.

The service will be operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft having a capacity of 162 passengers. The service will be operated on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight from Muscat will arrive at 7.45 a.m. here and depart at 8.45 a.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the arrival will be at 1.55 p.m. and departure at 4.10 p.m. On Saturdays, the arrival will be at 2.30 p.m. and departure at 3.30 p.m., said a press release issued by the airport on Tuesday.

Oman Air is the second carrier in the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat sector. Air India Express is operating daily services on this route.

At present, the airport manages an average of 12,000 passengers and operates 82 aircraft movements a day. In the first quarter of 2023-24, the airport recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements, said the release.

