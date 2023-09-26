HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

New Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat service from October 1

September 26, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Oman Air will start a direct service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Muscat on October 1.

The service will be operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft having a capacity of 162 passengers. The service will be operated on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight from Muscat will arrive at 7.45 a.m. here and depart at 8.45 a.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, the arrival will be at 1.55 p.m. and departure at 4.10 p.m.  On Saturdays, the arrival will be at 2.30 p.m. and departure at 3.30 p.m., said a press release issued by the airport on Tuesday.

Oman Air is the second carrier in the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat sector. Air India Express is operating daily services on this route.

At present, the airport manages an average of 12,000 passengers and operates 82 aircraft movements a day. In the first quarter of 2023-24, the airport recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.