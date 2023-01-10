New Thiruvananthapuram Corporation standing committee chairperson elected

January 10, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Medayil Vikraman, councillor of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], was elected as the chairperson of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation’s Works Standing Committee on Tuesday.

Mr. Vikraman won by seven votes against four polled by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The United Democratic Front (UDF), which has only one member in the committee, abstained from voting.

The election was necessitated due to the resignation of previous chairperson D.R. Anil following a row over alleged backdoor appointments. He had agreed to having written and later destroyed a letter regarding temporary appointments at the SAT Hospital.