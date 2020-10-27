New theatre complex at Payyanur in six months: Minister

KANNUR

Govt. will set up 100 modern cinema screens across State, says Balan

Culture Minister A.K. Balan has said that the government intends to set up 100 modern cinema screens at select locations in the State with the aim of bringing films of aesthetic value to people.

He was inaugurating the construction of Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s rural theatre complex at Payyanur in the district on Tuesday. The Minister said the theatre complex, which would change the face of Payyanur city, would be completed in six months.

The theatre complex will be built on 70 cents of land leased by the Payyannur municipality. It will be constructed under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at an estimated cost of ₹13.14 crore. It will have two screens and 309 seats, 4K 3D digital projection, and advanced Dolby Atmos sound system.

C. Krishnan, MLA, who presided over the function, laid the foundation stone for the building at the Payyanur new bus stand area.