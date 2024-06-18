New textbooks have lessons on waste management

As Kerala implements the Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam campaign under the umbrella of the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) with the goal of becoming a garbage-free State, it is also trying to impart lessons in sustainable waste management practices to young minds.

New textbooks prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for Classes III, V, VII, and IX as part of curriculum revision have content on significance of scientific and sustainable waste management practices to enhance awareness of the issue among students and bring about an attitudinal change.

The inclusion of the subject in the curriculum was the result of discussions held by the Kerala Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, and the Malinya Mukta Nava Kerala campaign secretariat with the Director of General Education (DGE).

Waste management figures in the textbooks ‘Jeevasasthram’ for Class IX, Hindi ‘Patavali’ for Class VII, ‘Adisthana Sasthram’ for Class V, and the Malayalam textbook and ‘Parisara Patanam’ for Class III.

“The inclusion of waste management and related topics in school textbooks is a major intervention aimed at bringing about an attitudinal change on a major challenge faced by the society. This will greatly help young ones have a proper understanding of the issues involved and formation of their character as responsible citizens of the future,” U.V. Jose, executive director, Suchitwa Mission, said.

Easy descriptions

Sections on the subject have easy-to-grasp descriptions, tables, poems, illustrations, and assignments for students, giving them a clear awareness of the issues involved and how they can help improve the situation around them.

The lessons use the medium of writing letters to a friend. A section headlined ‘My school, clean school’ tells the students how they can ensure cleanliness in their school, assess the standard of cleanliness, basic yardsticks of cleanliness, and the ill-effects of throwing waste around indiscriminately.

They also inform the students about various stages and processes of waste management such as collection at source, use of different types of waste bins, turning food waste into compost, and the pollution caused by burning plastic materials.

The lessons underscore the importance of keeping one’s surroundings clean and free of waste to maintain environmental sustainability and ensure community health.