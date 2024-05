New school textbooks prepared following a curriculum revision in the State have been published on the website of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The e-textbooks for Classes I, III, V, VII, and IX can be accessed on https://scert.kerala.gov.in/curriculum-2024/ These are available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada mediums. The old textbooks are currently available on the SCERT website and the Samagra eresource portal.