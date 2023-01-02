HamberMenu
New police team to probe Nayana Surya’s death

The filmmaker’s friends flagged various “loopholes”, citing autopsy findings. The body was reportedly found to bear an injury mark on the neck along with other abrasions on other parts.

January 02, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A special investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner (District Crime Records Bureau) J.K. Dinil will probe the mysterious death of young filmmaker Nayana Surya nearly four years ago.

The 28-year old film director, who hailed from Kollam, was found dead in the bathroom of a rented house in Althara near Vellayambalam on February 24, 2019. Though the Museum police had then lodged a case of unnatural death, the investigation apparently hit a dead end.

The police could not find any evidence to suggest a forcible entry into her house with both the building and the bathroom locked from inside. Her friends had apparently broken into the house to rush her to a hospital.

The probe got a fresh lease of life after Nayana’s friends flagged various “loopholes”, citing the findings of the post-mortem examination. The body was reportedly found to bear an injury mark on the neck along with other abrasions on other parts. The findings also indicated that Nayana could have suffered blows to her lower abdomen that purportedly damaged her internal organs.

