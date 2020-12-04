New team begins probe into Palathayi case

Kannur

04 December 2020 23:17 IST

Blood-stained tiles found in toilet

A new investigation team, which is investigating the Palathayi sexual abuse case involving a school teacher, has collected a blood-stained tile from the teachers’ wash room for forensic examination. Following a High Court order, the team led by the Taliparamba DySP had taken over the investigation from the Crime Branch and begun a separate investigation.

The team arrived at the school to check if there was any scientific evidence. The victim’s second statement was that the abuse took place not in the children’s wash room but in the toilet used by the teachers. The forensic team reportedly found blood stains on the tiles in the toilet. These tiles were taken and sent for scientific testing. The blood sample of the child was also collected by the investigating team. According to the statement of the child, the teacher Padmarajan sexually abused her last March. The crime branch team had earlier sought the help of psychologists following the conclusion that there were contradictions in the child’s statements. The investigation did not lead to an accurate finding even after expert counselling of the child.

Following this, the child’s family had approached the High Court against Inspector General of Police G. Sreejith, who was overseeing the Crime Branch investigation.

The new team is seeking to file a charge sheet on the basis of scientific evidence as there are no witnesses in the case.

CBI probe sought

Meanwhile, Padmarajan’s wife has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting a CBI probe in the case. The BJP has said that there was a conspiracy in the case. The party has alleged that the current probe team was trying to sabotage the case.