New TDB president to take charge today

K. Ananthagopan, who has been appointed as the new president of the Travancore Deaswom Board (TDB), will assume office on Monday.

At a function to be held at the TDB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Ananthagopan and Manoj Charalel will swear in respectively as the president and member of the board. This will be followed by the first meeting of the reconstituted board.

A senior CPI(M) leader from Pathanamathitta, Mr. Ananthagopan succeeds N. Vasu, whose term expired on Saturday. A State committee member of the CPI(M), he had held various positions in the party and was appointed as the secretary of its district unit from 2001 to 2013.

Mr. Ananthagopan entered politics through KSYF in 1970 and served as member of the Pathanamathitta district panchayat, president of the District Cooperative Bank, president of Tiruvalla Bar Association, director of Kerafed, and director of Marketfed.

Mr. Charalel, 48, an elected representative of the Kottanad panchayat, is a nominee of the CPI. A former State vice president of the AIYF, he had been elected as vice chairman of the Kerala University Students Union.


