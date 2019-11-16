New TDB president, member assume office

N. Vasu was sworn in as president, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and K.S. Ravi as member on Friday at a function held at the TDB headquarters here.

TDB secretary S. Jayasree administered the oath of office to the new functionaries in the presence of Devaswom Minister Kadakamapally Surendran. Mr. Vasu and Mr. Ravi were nominated by the government after former president A. Padmakumar and member K.P. Sankaradas completed their tenure.

Board member N. Vijayakumar, Devaswom Commissioner M. Harshan, Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman K.B. Mohandas, Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman M. Rajagopalan Nair and Devaswom Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha were present on the occasion.