New TDB president, member assume office

N. Vasu was sworn in as president, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and K.S. Ravi as member on Friday at a function held at the TDB headquarters here.
TDB secretary S. Jayasree administered the oath of office to the new functionaries in the presence of Devaswom Minister Kadakamapally Surendran. Mr. Vasu and Mr. Ravi were nominated by the government after former president A. Padmakumar and member K.P. Sankaradas completed their tenure.
Board member N. Vijayakumar, Devaswom Commissioner M. Harshan, Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman K.B. Mohandas, Devaswom Recruitment Board chairman M. Rajagopalan Nair and Devaswom Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.