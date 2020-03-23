New system to replace auctions in harbours

Given the COVID-19 scenario in the State, the Fisheries Department has decided to replace open auctions in fishing harbours with a new system, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said on Monday. The new arrangement is meant to avoid crowds at the harbours.
Under it, harbour management societies will fix the prices of each variety of fish based on the average of their going price in auctions over the past one week. The Minister has sought the co-operation of all stakeholders in the sector for implementing the system. The government will be forced to impose ban on fishing in harbours that refuse to co-operate with the new arrangement, she said. Representatives of fishermen, trade unions in the sector, local self government institutions and the departments of fisheries and harbour engineering are members of the Harbour Management Societies.
