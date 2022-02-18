New system to minimise traffic checks on roads

Initiative will digitise related activities, including payment of fines

Kerala Police have prioritised the proposed ‘Totally integrated enforcement system’ that will avoid the need for vehicles to stop for traffic checks. The initiative will also digitise related activities ranging from traffic checking to payment of fines.

The ongoing modernisation drive in the police force was highlighted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address delivered on Friday. As part of adopting modern technology in policing, the country’s first Drone Research and Forensic Centre that has come up in Thiruvananthapuram will be strengthened.

Drones of various capabilities will be developed to be deployed for disaster management, police patrolling, VIP security and surveillance efforts. A mobile anti-drone facility will also be established at the centre to counter enemy drones.

Digital de-addiction centres will be set up in the four police ranges to facilitate counselling to students and others who suffered from a worrying addiction towards technological devices. District Forensic Science laboratories have come up in all districts. The Kerala Police Manual will soon have a Malayalam version.

Brave brigade

The State government has plans to constitute its own ‘Specially-trained brave brigade’ that will be equipped with training similar to those received by soldiers of the Indian Air Force and Navy in dealing with natural calamities.

The Governor said the construction of the central prison at Thavanur is nearing completion. The facility would become the first central prison to be established in the State after its formation.

The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has been accorded sanction to establish a fire safety science postgraduate research centre in Kannur.

Court records

A data centre will be established to digitise and preserve records in the Kerala High Court as part of the judiciary’s e-governance project. A case management system has already been developed for efficiently managing cases that are filed in the court.

Fourteen of the existing 28 fast track special courts have been notified as exclusive POCSO courts during the financial year.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has completed the digitisation in various spheres of administration. The agency has also opened new buildings in Idukki, Palakkad and Kannur and has established a cyber cell at its headquarters.