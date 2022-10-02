New system for waste collection in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

With the rollout of a new system of waste collection on Monday, Kozhikode Corporation aims to overcome one of its major challenges - waste segregation at source.

With AZHAK (A mass initiative for zero waste, enhancing happiness index and attitudinal change in waste management in Kozhikode), the Corporation intends to educate and motivate common people to be part of waste segregation at source.

A new systematic system of doorstep waste collection by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) is being launched, and every ward in the Corporation has been divided into clusters of 50 houses each.

Ten houses each from these clusters will form a club with one of the cluster committee members in charge. The members will be responsible to ensure that the waste is being segregated and packed properly. Two members of the HKS will be in charge of every cluster, and the waste from a cluster will be collected on the same day every month.

A calendar has been provided to the residents for the types of waste that would be collected every month. A user fee card has also been issued to mark the transaction every month.

The Corporation has urged the public to hand over waste material to the HKS regularly based on the calendar and to pay the user fee. Waste materials collected every day will be directed to the Material Recovery Facility to be segregated and converted to value added products.