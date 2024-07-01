GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New system for processing land conversion applications launched

New taluk-level system is facilitated by the passing of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Amendment Act

Published - July 01, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the new decentralised system for speedy processing of land conversion applications coming into force, decision on such applications will be taken within six months, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He was speaking here on Monday after the State-level inauguration of the taluk-level system, facilitated by the passing of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Amendment Act.

“With the redeployment of officials under the new system, land conversion applications can be disposed of without delay and thus address the issues faced by the public. It has been found that private agencies are hoodwinking people by promising to get land conversion done. The Revenue Intelligence wing has been directed to take action against such elements,” said Mr. Rajan.

As per the amendment, in order to speed up disposal of land conversion applications, the powers that were reserved for Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) to take a decision on such applications have now been extended to Deputy Collectors too.

The land conversion processes currently being carried out at the 27 revenue divisional offices across the State will be decentralised and handed over to the 71 Deputy Collectors on a taluk basis. In addition, 61 junior superintendents, 181 clerks and 123 surveyors have been deployed to assist the Deputy Collectors.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil presided over the function held at the Collectorate here. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, was the chief guest.

