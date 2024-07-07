New system for fish landing in Kollam

Apart from Port Kollam and Vaddy fish landing centres which are currently functioning at Thangassery harbour, Moothakara and Thangassery centres, which have been inactive for many years, will be opened from 6 am on July 8.

Fisheries deputy director has instructed fishing vessels from Thangassery, Vaddy and Moothakara fishing villages to land at respective centres for marketing the catch. Boats from Port Kollam and Pallithottam fishing villages have been asked to land at Port Kollam landing centre. Vaddy landing centre, which was functioning only at night, and the Port Kollam centre, which was functioning only during the day, will now function 24 hours.

The department has also imposed restrictions on vehicles arriving at fish landing centres. Out of the existing five entry gates, the gates at Moothakara and Jonakapuram will be closed. Parking is allowed for a maximum of 5 hours for small vehicles and for a maximum of 8 hours for large vehicles. Vehicles can enter fish landing centres through the gates at Thangassery, Vaddy and Port Kollam through token system.