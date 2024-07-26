New study throws light on role of cartel in keeping natural rubber prices low in Kerala

A new study attempts to throw light on how a ‘cartel’ of big tyre manufacturers engages in “informal and implicit collusion” to keep the price of natural rubber low, adversely affecting marginal and small farmers in Kerala who have little or no control over production, market, and price.

The study, ‘Big Business and Cartel Formations: Analysis of the Natural Rubber Market in Kerala,’ by S. Mohanakumar and Nidheesh J. Villat, has been published by the Public Policy Research Institute (PPRI), an autonomous research institute under the Finance department, Kerala.

The study, based on a sample surveys in the rubber producing districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram, and case studies, notes that the natural rubber market is often an oligopsony, where a few, large automotive tyre manufacturers buy from a large number of farmers with tiny patches of farmland. The produce of these smallholder farmers are bought by eight major automotive tyre manufacturers in India, the study notes.

“The contrasting scenario of natural rubber (NR) supply and demand leaves ample opportunity for the tyre manufacturers to enter into a collusive agreement to keep the price of NR low. Even though the Government of Kerala has been supporting natural rubber farmers with a support price since 2014-15, the market price seldom touches the support price,” the study found. This set-up prevents farmers, majority of whom fall into the small, marginal categories, from securing better prices.

Cartelisation

“The market-distorting activities of tyre manufacturers amount to a form of cartelisation in the input market, which has not yet been adequately addressed in the Indian context,” the study found. This collusion among tyre manufactures, also nullifies, “to an extent, effective market intervention by the State government,” it noted.

While farmers have been lamenting the slump in natural rubber prices for more than a decade, automotive tyre manufacturers have registered positive growth in tyre production and net profits.

Vernacular dailies’ role

Further, the report scrutinises the role of certain Malayalam dailies in fixing rubber prices. The study cites instances where three different rates are published for the same type and quality of natural rubber in different districts. It also found that the prices published by the papers as ‘dealers price’ were way below the Rubber Board price (the official price) and the international market price for comparable grade on the same day. But hapless farmers are forced to sell at these lower prices.

“The moot question is why has there been little convergence of domestic and international markets under the liberalised market regimes, when the NR price in the international market increases,” the study notes.