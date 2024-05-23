New study reveals extent of microplastic pollution in Ashtamudi Lake

A new study has shed light on the extent of microplastic pollution in Ashtamudi Lake, a Ramsar wetland in Kollam district, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring and addressing “potential public health concerns.”

The study found microplastics in the brackish-water lake’s fish, shellfish, sediment and water. The highest percentage composition of microplastics was found in the macrofauna, with fish accounting for 19.6% and shellfish 40.9%.

Paper published

The study Microplastic contamination in Ashtamudi Lake, India: Insights from a Ramsar wetland was done by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, with support from the Ecomarine Project co-funded by Erasmus programme of the European Union. Elsevier’s Journal of Contaminant Hydrology has published a scientific paper by Suvarna S. Devi, B. R. Gouri, S. Anjali, and A. Biju Kumar (head, Department of Aquatics Biology and Fisheries) detailing the findings.

Microplastics are plastic fragments less than five millimetres in length. The findings have been published at a time of growing apprehension over microplastic pollution in aquatic ecosystems across the globe.

Fibers constituted 35.6% of the microplastics found in the collected samples. Fragments (33.3%) and films (28%) were close behind in the list. “Notably, the majority of particles were in the smaller size range, suggesting their potential bioavailability to aquatic organisms,” the study noted.

Hazardous heavy metals

Detailed analysis of the samples revealed the presence of plastic polymers as well as hazardous heavy metals. Polymer composition of microplastics found in the guts of fishes and shell fishes included nylon, polyurethane, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polysiloxane.

Hazardous heavy metals such as molybdenum, iron and barium, potentially adsorbed from the surroundings, were detected in the microplastics “posing potential risks to aquatic organisms and human beings.”

“The existence of these plastic polymers and heavy metals in microplastic samples poses a threat to vulnerable biota; people consume contaminated fish and shellfish, underscoring the importance of monitoring microplastics in lake water,” the study said.

Untreated municipal solid waste and plastic debris making their way into the lake pose serious threats, according to the study. “Additionally, residences and resorts in close proximity to the lake may discharge domestic waste, and significant amounts of solid waste have been observed being dumped directly into the waterbodies. The inadequate management of plastic solid waste in the watershed areas surrounding Ashtamudi Lake and the municipal sewers further act as sources of plastic debris in the lacustrine ecosystem,” it said. Fishing equipment such as nets, cages and monofilaments from fishing lines may account for the “heightened concentration” of nylon fibres, it noted.

That the Ashtamudi wetland was designated a Ramsar site in 2002 considering the estuarine system’s “extraordinary importance for its hydrological functions, its biodiversity, and its support for fish” give added significance to Kerala University study. It has called for “immediate action,” given the possibility that the plastic pollution is likely to increase in the future. Development of strategies and action plans to “gradually reduce the entry of microplastics into estuarine systems” are the need of the hour, it said.