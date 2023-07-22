New standing committee chairpersons elected in Corporation

July 22, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The elections to the posts of standing committee chairpersons in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, vacated recently after the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the major partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) asked them to resign, was held on Saturday.

Gayatri Babu was elected as the health standing committee chairperson, P. Rema as the welfare standing committee chairperson, V.S. Sujadevi as the town planning standing committee chairperson, S.S. Sharanya as the education and sports standing committee chairperson, Shajida Nazar as the development standing committee chairperson and S. Jayachandran Nair as the tax appeals standing committee chairperson.

Change in one go

Though party sources have sought to portray it as a normal reshuffle, the changes at the helm of the committees are seen as an effort towards improving the performance in the various sectors, half-way into the front’s tenure. Though standing committee chairpersons have been shuffled in the past tenures too, this is the first time that changes have been made at the helm across all the committees in one go.

