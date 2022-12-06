New species of bagworm moth named after St. Thomas College

December 06, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Thrissur

A new species of bagworm moth has been discovered by researchers of the Zoology department of St. Thomas College, Thrissur.

The species, discovered from Koviloor at Vattavada in Idukki district, has been named Eumasia thomasii, in honour of the 133-year-old college.

The finding is part of the research by PhD scholar Usha A.U., which was supervised by Joyce Jose, assistant professor of Zoology, St. Thomas College. They were assisted by Thomas Sobczyk from Hoyerswerda, Germany, an international expert on Psychidae, and Roby T.J., assistant professor of Botany, Carmel College, Mala.

Eumasia thomasii belongs to the moth family Psychidae, which consist of very small-sized moths, says Dr. Jose. “The larvae of these moths build cases around their bodies. Sexual dimorphism in Psychids is marked with females of many genera never developing into a moth but retaining larval characters. But the genus Eumasia is an exception, with both males and females showing all the characteristics of the adult moth.”

Eumasia thomasii is the third moth species to be discovered from India from the monotypic genus Eumasia, she added.

Features

The head of this moth is covered with pale golden-brown hairs. Eyes are large. Antennae are filiform (threadlike). The thorax is covered by dense brown scales. Three oblique bands of dark scales are present. A most conspicuous feature is a broad band of dark scales at three-quarters wing length.

“Larval cases of this species are round externally with a long tube protruding at the lower end. It is wrapped with a sheath made of silk, sand, soil particles, snail shells, algae, and insect debris. All the cases were found attached to the underside of rocks with a small thread. Active larvae were observed scraping the surface of the rocks and it seems that the larvae feed on the algae and mosses on the rocks unlike many other Pyschids, which are polyphagous pests.”

The discovery has been published in the recent issue of Zootaxa, an international scientific journal for animal taxonomy and natural history.