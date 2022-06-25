New special public prosecutor in Madhu lynching case

Special public prosecutor C. Rajendran quits, govt. obliges to Madhu family’s demand

Special public prosecutor C. Rajendran quits, govt. obliges to Madhu family’s demand

The government has appointed Rajesh M. Menon as special public prosecutor in the lynching case of Attappady Madhu. Madhu’s family had demanded that public prosecutor C. Rajendran be replaced by Mr. Menon, who was additional special prosecutor.

Mr. Rajendran tendered his resignation as Madhu’s family displayed their displeasure and mistrust in him.

Soon after taking charge, Mr. Menon underscored the possibility of more witnesses turning hostile during the trial. He said preventing the witnesses from turning hostile was a challenge. However, he said he would put in his best to lead the case to conviction.

Two key witnesses in the case turned hostile since the trial began on June 8. Madhu’s mother and sister protested against it, and blamed the prosecution for that.

Although they approached the trial court at Mannarkkad demanding the replacement of the special public prosecutor, the court said it was up to the government to take a decision.

The family then approached the High Court and got a stay on the trial being done at the SC/ST special court at Mannarkkad until the government took a decision on the demand for replacement of the special public prosecutor. The High Court had also asked the government to respond to the family’s demand within 10 days.

In the meantime, Mr. Rajendran tendered his resignation to the Director General of Prosecution citing personal reasons.