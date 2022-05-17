New smart village office buildings getting ready for inauguration in Wayanad

The newly designed smart village office buildings are getting ready for inauguration in Wayanad district under the Rebuild Kerala initiative of the State government. As many as 116 smart village office buildings are being constructed across Kerala, including five in the district.

The Nirmithi Kendra, Wayanad, has completed the construction work of the buildings at Panamaram, Edavaka, Mupainad, Cheeral and Periya villages after demolishing the old structures. Each building with an area of 1,400 sq. ft has been constructed at an estimate cost of ₹44 lakh.

Each building has seven rooms, including a front office, separate glass partitioned offices for village officers and other officials, a conference hall, storeroom, dining room for staff, a visitors’ lounge and toilets.

Ramps and toilets for the differently abled were set up as per the model plan of the government, O.K. Sajeeth, project manager, Nirmithi Kendra told The Hindu. Work such as plumbing, electrification and furnishing had also been completed, he added.

Granite-paved parking areas between 2,000 sq. ft and 3,000 sq. ft, depending on the availability of land in each site, were set up. E-office facility and drinking water purifiers were installed. It took nearly three-and-a-half months to complete the structures, said Mr. Sajeeth.