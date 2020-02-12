New site identified for Munnar college

A new site has been identified for the Government Arts College, Munnar, the buildings of which were damaged in the 2018 floods.

The buildings will be constructed near the boys hostel of Government Engineering College and over 4 acres has been identified for the purpose, an official of the Higher Education Department said.

A large section of the college was washed away in landslips and classes were being held at the building of the Munnar Tribunal and at the mechanical section of the engineering college.

The government had sanctioned ₹9 crore for a new campus for the arts college.

A team of people’s representatives and officials of the Higher Education Department visited the proposed site.

Soil testing of the area found it suitable for constructing buildings and works will begin on receiving the land documents.

S.Rajendran, MLA, said construction works were expected to start immediately.