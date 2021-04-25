New single-day high for Alappuzha at 1,750 cases

More treatment centres opened, 583 people recover

Daily COVID-19 infections in Alappuzha recorded a new high at 1,750 cases on Saturday. While 1,747 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, the source of infection of three remains unknown. The district reported 1,000 plus cases for the fifth consecutive day, taking the active COVID-19 caseload to 10,058. The previous daily high of 1,347 COVID-19 cases was reported on April 20.

As cases surge, authorities have opened more COVID-19 first-line treatment centres, second-line treatment centres and domiciliary care centres.

Addressing an online meeting of heads of local bodies in Alappuzha, District Collector A. Alexander on Saturday urged the local bodies in the district to make effective interventions to tackle the spread of the pandemic. He asked heads of local bodies to work in coordination with medical officers in their respective places. Local bodies could utilise own and Plan funds for COVID-19 measures. Religious and social gatherings should be restricted, Mr. Alexander said.

Meanwhile, 583 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered.