New shepherd for Orthodox Church

Mar Severios enthroned as Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III

Amid chants of axios (worthy of) by the laity and the faithful, Mathews Mar Severios was enthroned as Catholicos of the East at a solemn function during the holy Eucharist at the St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s church at Parumala on Friday. The new shepherd of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will henceforth be known as Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III

Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis officiated the enthronement ceremony. All metropolitans of the Orthodox Church attended the function as collaborators.

Mar Severios was elected Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan unanimously at a meeting of the Malankara Syrian Christian Association, billed as parliament of the Church, at Parumala on Thursday. He took charge as Malankara Metropolitan at the same venue. The episcopal synod met on Thursday itself at Parumala, endorsed the decision of the association and decided to enthrone him as Catholicos on Friday morning.

After the enthronement, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, inaugurated a meeting to facilitate the new Catholicos.