New security system launched at Kochi airport

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated, online, the new security system and the expanded Terminal 3 lounge at the Cochin International Airport on September 26 (Thursday).

The new electronic security cover for the airport, featuring a perimeter intrusion detection system, will safeguard its 12-km perimeter. The system includes non-lethal electric fencing, fibre optic vibration sensors, and thermal cameras, installed at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The new international terminal lounge is attached to the departure area and is spread over 21,000 sq.ft. The expanded facility will be able to handle passenger traffic even at peak busy periods. Bookings for the 0484 Aero Lounge, inaugurated on September 1, will begin in the second week of October.

