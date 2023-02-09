New secretary, expert panel members visit Thiruvananthapuram zoo

February 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

New Zoo Secretary Pranabjyoti Nath visited the city zoo here on Thursday morning along with two members of the committee set up by the government to frame a comprehensive policy for the management of zoos.

Mr. Nath, who succeeded M. Sivasankar as the Zoo Secretary, was on his first visit to the zoo. “It was not an official visit. I had never been to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo and just wanted to see it,” he said.

The zoo was in the news recently following the deaths of black bucks and spotted deer from tuberculosis (TB) over a period of 10 months. A three-member team from the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, visited the zoo last month to look into the deaths and submitted a report containing its recommendations to the government.

Till now, 58 black bucks and spotted deer have died at the zoo. However, the disease spread reduced after measures suggested by the SIAD team were implemented.

Mr. Nath said he had not gone into the matter in depth and his visit to the zoo was just to gain exposure.

He was accompanied by B. Joseph, former director, Department of Museums and Zoos, and Udaya Varman S., former director, Museums and Zoo, who are part of the panel set up to frame the zoo management policy; zoo director S. Abu; zoo chief veterinary surgeon Jacob Alexander; and zoo officials, including the superintendent, biologist, and curator.

It is understood that the committee members took note of the space constraints in the zoo, spread across 35 acres in the heart of the city. There was little space available for setting up bigger enclosures or for the expansion of the zoo. Space for segregating animals was limited. The increase in built-up area was also a matter of concern.

The panel also met Minister for Animal Husbandry and Zoos J. Chinchurani recently.