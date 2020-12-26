New seafood restaurant chain in 9 districts

KOLLAM

46 customised units under SAF will be run by trained women from fishing community

The Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) is all set to open a chain of 46 customised seafood restaurants in nine coastal districts across Kerala under the Theeramythri project. Aimed to provide sustainable to income to its 230 beneficiaries, the restaurants will follow a slightly different template from other Theeramythri units. “The project cost is around ₹6.67 lakh for each unit and the women will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh. Apart from the 75% government grant, 20% will be bank loan and the rest will be beneficiary contribution. We have already approached Kerala Bank for the loan. The restaurants are likely to be functional from early February,” says Sreelu N.S., Executive Director, SAF. As per the current list, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam will be the districts with the highest number of restaurants.

Theeramythri, the flagship programme of SAF that facilitates alternative livelihood for women from fishing community, already has a string of restaurants operating in various parts of the State. Though launched under the project, the new set of restaurants will be five-member units with an exclusive logo and more professional outlook.

“The women will be given a 10-day non-residential training initially and on-the-job sessions in the next phase. Apart from sessions to improve culinary skills, they will be briefed on how to manage customers and run a business,” says Ms. Sreelu.

She adds that though the concept is similar to Kudumbashree’s Janakeeya hotels, prices will be slightly different and the menu more elaborate. “Depending on the catch the menu will vary, but the focus will be on Kerala cuisine that will include regional recipes and those developed by the women. The idea is to provide seafood delicacies at reasonable rates, making them affordable to all sections,” she says.

All the beneficiaries of the project were screened from Fisherfolk Family Register, including those engaged in fish vending and other allied activities. SAF is also exploring the possibilities of upgrading the current Theeramythri restaurants so that all the units can be brought under one logo. “We are also providing working capital to women engaged in fish vending as part of another project. Last time 1,000 women from Alappuzha were offered interest-free loans in a bid to bring them under a system of institutional credit. This year the project will have 1,750 beneficiaries from coastal districts,” she adds.