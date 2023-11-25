New school textbooks will be ready for printing in new year

November 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is nearly through with textbook preparation as part of school curriculum revision in the State.

Textbooks under 207 titles are being prepared for students of Classes I, III, V, VII, and IX for use from the next academic year. Experts in various subjects are preparing the textbooks under the umbrella of the SCERT.

The prepared textbooks will be scrutinised by teams comprising a couple of people involved in the textbook writing as well as experts from outside. These will then be placed before the various curriculum subcommittees that will give their recommendations and then reach the curriculum core committee for approval. Once the core committee gives its nod, the textbooks will be ready for printing, around January.

SCERT officials say the new textbooks will reach the hands of students on schedule in the new academic year.

Of the total 207 titles, 16 are those that have been translated into Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Officials say workbooks too will be provided to students of Class 1 so that students can students can practice and learn on their own instead of being fully dependent on what is taught by teachers.

Art textbooks will be brought out for students of Classes V, VII, and IX. Textbooks for work integrated education will be published for students of Classes VII and IX.

Along with the textbooks for students, teacher textbooks will be brought out by the SCERT. Textbooks for parents too will be brought out to enable them to support children’s learning.

The textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VIII, and X will be prepared in the next phase for use in the 2025-26 academic year.