New school curriculum to highlight Kerala culture

Final curriculum framework is to be published by March 31. The General Education Department will strive to create a differently abled-friendly environment in schools, without losing sight of inclusive education.

January 23, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The school curriculum will be modified highlighting the uniqueness and richness of Kerala culture, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address in the State Assembly on Monday. The State government has already kick-started the school curriculum reorganisation, and the final curriculum framework is to be published by March 31.

The government has plans to streamline English learning and teaching through innovative programmes. The curriculum of vocational higher secondary students will be made more skill-oriented. The General Education Department will strive to create a differently abled-friendly environment in schools, without losing sight of inclusive education.

Autism parks

The department proposes to construct autism parks in schools and enhance financial assistance for institutions for mentally challenged children. The government is well aware of the menace posed by the drug abuse, and is implementing a host of programmes in collaboration with other departments to prevent students from falling into the drugs trap, the policy address said.

The policy address reiterated that the government, through the General Education Rejuvenation Mission and the Vidyakiranam projects, had brought in holistic reforms in the education sector. “Innovative schemes are under implementation to stimulate creativity and inculcate scientific temper in students.” Data from the General Education Department showed that 1,19,970 students had shifted from unaided schools and other syllabi schools to government and government-aided schools in the State in 2022-23. This was indeed an endorsement of top quality education and infrastructure in these institutions, the policy address said.

