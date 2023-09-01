New schemes planned to expand inland fish farming

September 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Fisheries department is introducing various innovative schemes to expand inland fish farming with public participation. Public and private waterbodies and canals with an area of more than 10 hectares which are not currently used for fish farming will be identified and divided. Scientific fish farming will be carried out in designated areas through fish seed ranching.

Kudumbashree groups, fisher cooperatives, and other self-help groups can be the beneficiaries of the scheme. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the local bodies and the beneficiaries will receive 60% financial assistance. Various species including snakehead, pearl spot and carp can be cultivated as part of the project. The maximum investment for implementing the project in one hectare has been fixed at ₹15 lakh.

Net enclosures

The department will also implement a scheme by setting up pen units in ponds and other waterbodies that have an area of more than 10 hectares where it’s not possible to construct temporary ridges. Ten to 15 fish seeds per square metre will be deposited in net enclosures that are 20 metres long and 10 metres wide.

For setting up a single unit, ₹1.75 lakh has been fixed as the maximum amount and the beneficiaries will receive 60% financial assistance from the government. Public can get in touch with the department for more information about the schemes, said Fisheries Deputy Director.

