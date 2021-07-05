New Saudization programme likely to impact jobs of NRIs

Kozhikode

05 July 2021 23:06 IST

Saudi Ministry commences ‘professional verification’ of workers

The revised Saudization programme Nitaqat aimed at providing jobs to Saudi locals is likely to impact the jobs of thousands of Non-Resident Indians as well as investors in Saudi Arabia.

In its revised programme, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has said that jobs for Saudi nationals will be applicable in legal advice, law firms, customs clearance, real estate, cinema sector, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions.

Sources said that the aim was to provide 3,40,000 jobs by 2024 and simplify compliance rules for businesses.

Advertising

Advertising

Already, Nitaqat related programmes have enabled Saudis to secure jobs in the private sector, replacing Indians and other nationals from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the labour market. Several sectors such as commercial complexes, food and beverage industry as well as public education began enforcing the programme from last year.

Last week, the Ministry commenced the process of verifying necessary skills workers have to possess in their field.

The professional verification programme was part of a mandatory plan for all entities in Saudi Arabia. However, expatriates are concerned over it, a source said.

As of now, persons could check their iqama (residençe permit) profession to see if they required exams or not (https://svp.qiwa.sa/en/test_taker/search ). If a ‘no data available’ is displayed, then the profession has not been included for professional verification exams.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, ‘professional verification programme would ensure that the worker possesses the necessary skills by conducting practical and theoretical tests in the field of specialisation.’ The programme has targeted over 1,000 professions in 23 speciality fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

The programme, sources said, would adversely impact Indians seeking employment in Saudi Arabia. One of the aims of the verification programme is to examine professional workers before their arrival in that country.

However, the examination was also to test professional workers currently in Saudi Arabia, sources said.

The verification programme would begin with facilities having 3,000 or more workers, followed by other categories (500 to 2,999 workers) and (50 to 499 workers).