New route opened after road collapses

A day after a portion of the road connecting Illikkal and Thiruvarppu caved in to the Meenachil river, authorities on Thursday opened a temporary road to restore the traffic along the route. A decision to open the parallel route was made during a meeting convened by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu on Thursday. The alternative facility can be used till the collapsed road is reconstructed.

The Collector, who visited the spot earlier in the day, directed Public Works Department (PWD) officials to complete the work on the new road at the earliest. In view of the lockdown restrictions in place, special passes will be issued for transportation of materials for the construction.

According to officials, the new road will pass through the property of a private individual, who has volunteered to offer his land to restore the connectivity. The PWD will sanction ₹1.5 crore for the reconstruction works.