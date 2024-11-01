GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New revelations validate LDF’s allegations in Kodakara scam: LDF Thrissur district committee 

Political pressure prevented the ED from taking any action in Kodakara scam, says LDF district committee

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Thrissur district committee has said that the revelations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office secretary Tirur Satheesh validate the allegations previously made by the front regarding the Kodakara scam.

They allege that the BJP had brought in hawala money concealed in bags and that Dharmarajan, who delivered the cash, had met with the BJP State president K. Surendran. The arrangements for Dharmarajan’s stay was allegedly made with party leaders’ knowledge. Media reports indicate that ₹35 crore was reportedly funnelled for election purposes in 2021.

The funnelled hawala money was stolen during transport in Kodakara, which was investigated by the Kerala Police. Though arrests were made, the police, in a report to the court, recommended an inquiry by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) as the source of the funds is outside the State. However, political pressure has reportedly prevented the ED from taking any action in this matter, according to the LDF statement.

The LDF district committee has raised this issue publicly on several occasions. However, neither the United Democratic Front in the district nor right-wing media have been willing to respond to these allegations. The ED has also not taken any action regarding the Kodungallur fake currency case.

The LDF’s statement called for both the State police and the ED to take appropriate legal actions based on the new revelations and urged the BJP’s Central and State leaders to respond on this matter.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.