New revelations validate LDF’s allegations in Kodakara scam: LDF Thrissur district committee 

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Thrissur district committee has said that the revelations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office secretary Tirur Satheesh validate the allegations previously made by the front regarding the Kodakara scam.

They allege that the BJP had brought in hawala money concealed in bags and that Dharmarajan, who delivered the cash, had met with the BJP State president K. Surendran. The arrangements for Dharmarajan’s stay was allegedly made with party leaders’ knowledge. Media reports indicate that ₹35 crore was reportedly funnelled for election purposes in 2021.

The funnelled hawala money was stolen during transport in Kodakara, which was investigated by the Kerala Police. Though arrests were made, the police, in a report to the court, recommended an inquiry by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) as the source of the funds is outside the State. However, political pressure has reportedly prevented the ED from taking any action in this matter, according to the LDF statement.

The LDF district committee has raised this issue publicly on several occasions. However, neither the United Democratic Front in the district nor right-wing media have been willing to respond to these allegations. The ED has also not taken any action regarding the Kodungallur fake currency case.

The LDF’s statement called for both the State police and the ED to take appropriate legal actions based on the new revelations and urged the BJP’s Central and State leaders to respond on this matter.