ADVERTISEMENT

New Regional PF Commissioner takes charge

April 25, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Uttam Prakash | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uttam Prakash, a 1999 batch officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has taken charge as Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kochi.

The EPFO Regional Office, Kochi, is the biggest in Kerala that administers social security schemes under the EPF & MP Act of 1952. The Kochi Office has jurisdiction over the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Alappuzha and serves around 7,000 contributing establishments for 5.5 lakh employees. This office also serves some 1.2 lakh pensioners under the Employee’s Pension Scheme 1995.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US